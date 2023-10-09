Fundashon Alton Paas celebrates 11 years of working for people with Spinal Cord Injuries

WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon Alton Paas recently marked its 11th anniversary with pride for a decade of dedicated service to improving the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries and neurological conditions in Curaçao.

Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has tirelessly advocated for awareness and enhanced quality of life, achieving notable successes in assisting people with disabilities to regain their independence through specialized facilities and adapted transportation. Their advocacy has also led to increased inclusion and accessibility in the community.

On their anniversary, they received parliamentary recognition, welcomed past clients as a token of appreciation, and expressed gratitude to their numerous local and international partners.

2000 yearly rides

Fundashon Alton Paas continues to make a significant impact, providing an average of 2000 rides per year and aiding 45 customers monthly in their training facility, all while striving for a future of limitless possibilities for individuals with disabilities in Curaçao.