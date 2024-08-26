Bonaire Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire focuses on risk reduction Redactie 26-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Many showed up for the meeting. Photo: FAB

KRALENDIJK – After the summer break, the board of Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire has resumed its activities. As part of its annual program, the board held an information evening last Friday at 7:00 PM in the Conference Room of Captain Don’s Habitat, which was well attended.

Geriatrics specialists Dr. Nynke Klaassens and Dr. Sanne Bakuwel presented their theme “Lifestyle and Risk Factors for Dementia: How Can I Reduce My Risk of Developing Dementia from Now On?” in a unique way that captured the full attention of the attendees.

Since risk reduction for dementia remains the only proven method to prevent dementia, FAB’s awareness campaigns this year are focused on these risk factors.

As usual, there was an opportunity to ask questions, followed by a perfect interaction where the topic received the necessary attention, resulting in a highly successful information evening with very satisfied attendees.

Program

The board took the opportunity to share FAB’s World Alzheimer’s Month program for September 2024 with those present and invited them to participate in the activities in September.

4