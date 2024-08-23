Bonaire
Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery
23-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire (FAB) received a donation of $1,500 from The Cadushy Distillery as part of the celebration of its 15th anniversary. This marks the fifth donation provided by Cadushy.
In the case of FAB, the donation supports the DEDICATED ABC Islands project, which focuses on improving care for people with dementia through training and educational resources.
To commemorate the anniversary, Cadushy is also releasing a special edition bottle, with proceeds going to local charities, including Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire.
5
More News
-
Bonaire
Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Bonaire
TCB hosts scavenger hunt for kids during Tourism month
-
Sint Maarten
Police St. Maarten urges action on school violence; Community march planned
-
News
Crisis at St. Eustatius Tourism Office: Staffing Dwindles to a Single Employee
-
The Netherlands
Call to Heritage Institutions: Digitize Your Collection
-
Bonaire
New Healthcare Training Programs launched on Bonaire
-
St. Eustatius
Two residents sworn in as Dutch citizens during St. Eustatius naturalization ceremony
-
Saba
Top travel writers experience Saba’s unspoiled beauty, boosting island’s visibility
More News
-
Bonaire
Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Bonaire
TCB hosts scavenger hunt for kids during Tourism month
-
Sint Maarten
Police St. Maarten urges action on school violence; Community march planned
-
News
Crisis at St. Eustatius Tourism Office: Staffing Dwindles to a Single Employee
-
The Netherlands
Call to Heritage Institutions: Digitize Your Collection
-
Bonaire
New Healthcare Training Programs launched on Bonaire
-
St. Eustatius
Two residents sworn in as Dutch citizens during St. Eustatius naturalization ceremony
-
Saba
Top travel writers experience Saba’s unspoiled beauty, boosting island’s visibility