Bonaire Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery Redactie 23-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Cadushy Director Eric Gietman presents the check to representatives of Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire. Photo: Cadushy Distillery.

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire (FAB) received a donation of $1,500 from The Cadushy Distillery as part of the celebration of its 15th anniversary. This marks the fifth donation provided by Cadushy.

In the case of FAB, the donation supports the DEDICATED ABC Islands project, which focuses on improving care for people with dementia through training and educational resources.

To commemorate the anniversary, Cadushy is also releasing a special edition bottle, with proceeds going to local charities, including Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire.

5