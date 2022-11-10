Fundashon Mariadal back to normal operations after heavy rain

KRALENDIJK- Fundashon Mariadal is cancelling the measures taken in connection with the flooding. There is no longer any question of flooding, so that the hospital is switching to normal business operations.

All appointments for the outpatient clinics and all surgeries are moving ahead according to schedule. The patients have been informed about this.

Ka’i Mimina will reopen to visitors on Thursday 10 November. The foundation says all employees who have made an extra effort during the past few days to ensure continuity of care.