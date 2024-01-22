Fundashon Mariadal contracts Colombian Sarpa for ambulance flights

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal has decided to engage the Colombian company Sarpa as the new provider for medical evacuation by air, or so-called ‘ambulance flights’.

The decision by Mariadal is noteworthy for several reasons. Firstly, the organization deliberately excludes the locally based Medicair N.V. on Bonaire. Medicair has been providing ambulance flights between Bonaire and the surrounding islands or -for more complex cases- to other countries, including Colombia, for over 20 years.

Fundashon Mariadal has repeatedly indicated, among others during meetings with the local press, that involved Dutch ministries would have insisted on a new provider with Dutch PH registration on its aircraft. Additionally, the new provider should also meet the criteria of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, EASA.

However, Sarpa carries the Colombian HK registration and thus does not meet the conditions that Mariadal set to choose a new provider.

Activities

In recent days, Fundashon Mariadal, together with Sarpa, has undertaken various activities at Flamingo Airport in the context of the new collaboration. An official moment is scheduled for Monday at three o’clock Colombian time, during which Fundashon Mariadal will officially announce the collaboration with Sarpa.