Bonaire Fundashon Mariadal is expanding its board to include three members 08-08-2024

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal in Bonaire is expanding its Board of Directors to include two new positions: a Director of Operations and Finance and a Director of Medical Care. According to the hospital, this expansion is a direct response to the growth and increasing complexity of the healthcare services on the island.

Currently, the board consists of Drs. Giovanni J.M. Frans, a physician and MBA in Health, who serves as the Director of General Affairs. With the addition of the new positions, the board will consist of three members, which the organization deems necessary due to the growing and aging population of Bonaire and the resulting increase in demand for healthcare services.

Fundashon Mariadal has already responded to the rising demand for care by adding more specialties and staff. With the appointment of the new directors, the hospital hopes to better organize and coordinate healthcare services.

