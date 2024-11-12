Healthcare Fundashon Mariadal offers free check-up and health advice on World Diabetes Day Redactie 12-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Thursday, November 14, marks World Diabetes Day, an international day to raise awareness about diabetes and encourage a healthy lifestyle. Fundashon Mariadal invites all residents for a free health check and health advice.

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., our dietitians and diabetes nurses will be available in the square next to the chapel and diabetes clinic. Here, everyone can receive a free check-up for blood sugar, blood pressure, and weight, along with valuable nutritional and lifestyle advice.

Schools and childcare centers on Bonaire are also focusing on healthy eating and diabetes prevention this week, helping to raise awareness among the younger generation.

Location

The hospital encourages residents to come to the square next to the chapel and diabetes clinic on Thursday for a free check-up and advice.

