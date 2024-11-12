Fundashon Mariadal offers free check-up and health advice on World Diabetes Day
KRALENDIJK – Thursday, November 14, marks World Diabetes Day, an international day to raise awareness about diabetes and encourage a healthy lifestyle. Fundashon Mariadal invites all residents for a free health check and health advice.
From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., our dietitians and diabetes nurses will be available in the square next to the chapel and diabetes clinic. Here, everyone can receive a free check-up for blood sugar, blood pressure, and weight, along with valuable nutritional and lifestyle advice.
Schools and childcare centers on Bonaire are also focusing on healthy eating and diabetes prevention this week, helping to raise awareness among the younger generation.
Location
The hospital encourages residents to come to the square next to the chapel and diabetes clinic on Thursday for a free check-up and advice.
Meer News
-
Government
Saba Government reminds pet owners of dangers of rodent bait
-
Healthcare
Fundashon Mariadal offers free check-up and health advice on World Diabetes Day
-
St. Eustatius
Second Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean 2024 Held on Sint Eustatius
-
Police and justice
Two suspects arrested following fatal shooting on Bonaire
-
Caribbean
Fourteen Caribbean organizations to strengthen families in new initiative
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee kicks off film production
-
Advertisement
Call for narrowcasting tenders by the RCN
-
Bonaire
Fire at landfill Bonaire flares up again
Meer News
-
Government
Saba Government reminds pet owners of dangers of rodent bait
-
Healthcare
Fundashon Mariadal offers free check-up and health advice on World Diabetes Day
-
St. Eustatius
Second Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean 2024 Held on Sint Eustatius
-
Police and justice
Two suspects arrested following fatal shooting on Bonaire
-
Caribbean
Fourteen Caribbean organizations to strengthen families in new initiative
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee kicks off film production
-
Advertisement
Call for narrowcasting tenders by the RCN
-
Bonaire
Fire at landfill Bonaire flares up again