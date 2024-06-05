Consumer Affairs
Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips
05-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó (FTPKB) has received reports about Chinese power strips that quickly become defective and are often not suitable for all devices.
Additionally, consumers at some Chinese supermarkets do not get their money back if these products fail shortly after purchase.
FTPKB notes that although the low price may seem attractive, it comes at the expense of safety. “Cheap power strips made from inferior materials can quickly overheat, especially when used incorrectly or overloaded. It is important to invest in high-quality power strips, use them correctly, and regularly check them for wear and tear to prevent fires or electric shocks,” said the consumer store.
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Government hires US Consultancy for Subsea Cables Study
-
Saba
SATEL installs fiber optics cable in parts of Windwardside
-
Government
Bonaire positive about participation in Small Island Developing States Conference
-
Police and justice
House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire
-
Consumer Affairs
Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
MPB advocates for more imports from Venezuela to combat high food prices
-
Politics
Van Huffelen List Pusher for D66 in European Elections
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Government hires US Consultancy for Subsea Cables Study
-
Saba
SATEL installs fiber optics cable in parts of Windwardside
-
Government
Bonaire positive about participation in Small Island Developing States Conference
-
Police and justice
House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire
-
Consumer Affairs
Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
MPB advocates for more imports from Venezuela to combat high food prices
-
Politics
Van Huffelen List Pusher for D66 in European Elections