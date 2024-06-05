Consumer Affairs Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips Redactie 05-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo Canva

KRALENDIJK – The Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó (FTPKB) has received reports about Chinese power strips that quickly become defective and are often not suitable for all devices.

Additionally, consumers at some Chinese supermarkets do not get their money back if these products fail shortly after purchase.

FTPKB notes that although the low price may seem attractive, it comes at the expense of safety. “Cheap power strips made from inferior materials can quickly overheat, especially when used incorrectly or overloaded. It is important to invest in high-quality power strips, use them correctly, and regularly check them for wear and tear to prevent fires or electric shocks,” said the consumer store.