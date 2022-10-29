29 oktober 2022 16:50 pm

Funmiles this year with new year-end campaign

Those participating in the campaign can earn cards again at participating companies. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Loyalty program Funmiles has another big year-end game for participants of the program this year.

This week Cristeny van Berkel from the program was on the island to explain the game. This year it is about collecting a quartet. Participants who purchase from stores that partner with Funmiles will receive cards that they can collect to complete their quartets.

The game also has an online element this year; the necessary prizes can also be won online. More details about this year’s game can be found at www.funmiles.net.

