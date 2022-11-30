Gang di arte: An artistic project for the local youth

KRALENDIJK- In collaboration with ACE Foundation, Gang di Arte will offer youngsters on the island an open stage for various creative expressions. The project is made possible in part by the Banco di Caribe and the Public Entity Bonaire.

Youngsters who sign up go through an introductory process, and at the end of the process are allowed to present their talent during a showcase for the public and a jury. The showcase will take place on December 9, 2022 from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM in Jong Bonaire.

The participants will receive feedback from the jury that they will use to work with professionals during the coming period. Gang di Arte is a long-term process in which the participants get the most out of their artistic talent through workshops, presentations, competitions and exchanges with countries in the kingdom.

Persons who want to know more can contact Gang di Arte via Whatsapp: +599 7013960, or by sending an email to: gangdiartebonaire@gmail.com