KRALENDIJK- As of November 11, 2022, the gasoline price on Bonaire will drop almost 20 cents per liter.

While petrol still costs 1.59 per liter, from 11 November it will be only 1.41, or 18 cents per liter cheaper. Still, it’s not good news all across the board. Diesel will become 5 cents per liter more expensive and kerosene is even 22 cents per liter more expensive.

A large cooking gas cylinder becomes 46 cents more expensive, while a small cylinder becomes 9 cents more expensive.