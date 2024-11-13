Economy
Gasoline in Bonaire becomes one cent more expensive
13-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Starting Friday, gasoline will cost one cent more per liter at the pump. This was announced on Tuesday by the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB).
Although the increase in gasoline prices is negligible, gas cylinders are set to become somewhat more expensive. The price of gas cylinders will rise by over 9%. A large gas cylinder, will cost $58, an increase of $5. The price of a small gas cylinder will increase from $11 to $12.
The price of diesel will remain unchanged at exactly $1 per liter.
0
Meer News
-
Economy
Gasoline in Bonaire becomes one cent more expensive
-
St. Eustatius
Premiere for St. Eustatius: exhibition artworks Frederick Calmes
-
Government
Saba Government reminds pet owners of dangers of rodent bait
-
Healthcare
Fundashon Mariadal offers free check-up and health advice on World Diabetes Day
-
St. Eustatius
Second Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean 2024 Held on Sint Eustatius
-
Police and justice
Two suspects arrested following fatal shooting on Bonaire
-
Caribbean
Fourteen Caribbean organizations to strengthen families in new initiative
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee kicks off film production
Meer News
-
Economy
Gasoline in Bonaire becomes one cent more expensive
-
St. Eustatius
Premiere for St. Eustatius: exhibition artworks Frederick Calmes
-
Government
Saba Government reminds pet owners of dangers of rodent bait
-
Healthcare
Fundashon Mariadal offers free check-up and health advice on World Diabetes Day
-
St. Eustatius
Second Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean 2024 Held on Sint Eustatius
-
Police and justice
Two suspects arrested following fatal shooting on Bonaire
-
Caribbean
Fourteen Caribbean organizations to strengthen families in new initiative
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee kicks off film production