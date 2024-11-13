Economy Gasoline in Bonaire becomes one cent more expensive Redactie 13-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Starting Friday, gasoline will cost one cent more per liter at the pump. This was announced on Tuesday by the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB).

Although the increase in gasoline prices is negligible, gas cylinders are set to become somewhat more expensive. The price of gas cylinders will rise by over 9%. A large gas cylinder, will cost $58, an increase of $5. The price of a small gas cylinder will increase from $11 to $12.

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at exactly $1 per liter.

0