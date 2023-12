KRALENDIJK – Good news for drivers. Starting from December 8, 2023, gasoline prices will decrease by a significant 22 cents per liter. However, there is a small increase for diesel and kerosene users: both fuels will become 1 cent more expensive.

Also noteworthy: the large gas cylinders (100 lbs) will become slightly cheaper, decreasing by 0.50 cents. The price of the small gas cylinders (20 lbs) remains the same, so there is no change there.