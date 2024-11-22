Advertisement
Gift ideas for an interference-free holiday season
22-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Did you know that some gifts can cause interference?
Wireless camera systems, headphones, microphones, and weather stations can unintentionally interfere with the mobile network on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, or Saba.
More information Visit english.rijksdienstcn.com/economy–climate/rdi/interference or call the Authority for Digital Infrastructure: (+599) 717 3140.
Choose wisely and enjoy a festive, interference-free season!
