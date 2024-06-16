Saba Gold Medal for Saba at Special Olympics Redactie 16-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The three athletes in Saba's team. Photo: Public Health & Sports Department Saba

TILBURG/THE BOTTOM- Saba’s team achieved a gold medal achieved by Nicolas Bautista at the Special Olympics, which have been held in Tilburg and Breda.

Apart from the achievement of Bautista, Jayden Renfurm also placed fourth in the individual competition. “It’s been a fun couple days for these boys. A special thank you to all the love and support shown”, says Saba’s Public Health & Sports Department.

The medals achieved in the individual competitions come on top of the medals already achieved in the team competitions.