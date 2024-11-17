St. Eustatius

Golden Rock Pharmacy celebrates Statia Day

17-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
The Golden Rock Pharmacy team with their Statia Day T-shirts. Photo: Golden Rock Pharmacy

ORANJESTAD- The Golden Rock Pharmacy has gone the extra mile in preparation for the celebration of the 248th Statia Day. 

“Come rain or shine, hurricane or epidemic, 365 days a year we will always serve you with dignity and pride. Have a blessed and safe 248th Statia day from the management and staff of the Golden Rock Pharmacy”, according to Social Media posts from the Pharmacy.

As part of the preparations for Statia day the entire team dressed up in Statia Day T-shirts. 

