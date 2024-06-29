St. Eustatius Golden Rock Resort partners with Tradewind Aviation to offer exclusive arrival experience to St. Eustatius Redactie 29-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

One of Tradewind’s Pilatus Aircraft: Photo: Tradewind Aviation

ORANJESTAD – Golden Rock Resort has partnered with Tradewind Aviation to offer on-demand private charters. The private aviation specialist operates private charter flights from Puerto Rico, the U.S.V.I, and more directly into St Eustatius’ F.D. Roosevelt Airport.

Tradewind offers year-round private charters in their fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, allowing for a convenient and comfortable travel experience for up to eight passengers and luggage.

Popular origin points of the airline include San Juan, PR (SJU), St. Croix, USVI (STX) and St. Thomas, USVI (STT) where flight times to Statia are 54 minutes, 36 minutes and 42 minutes, respectively. Prices for a private charter vary depending on departure city, but one-ways from popular routing tend to start around $6,000 USD.