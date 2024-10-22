St. Eustatius Golden Rock Resort partners with WOW! To raise awareness on St. Eustatius Redactie 22-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: Golden Rock Resort

ORANJESTAD – Golden Rock Dive & Nature Resort has announced a partnership with WOW!, a multimedia initiative aiming to highlight the beauty and ecological significance of the six Dutch-Caribbean islands.

The collaboration aligns with Golden Rock Resort’s commitment to raising awareness of St. Eustatius, with a focus on sustainability. As the island’s first luxury eco-resort, Golden Rock promotes eco-conscious tourism.

WOW! Is a joint project between Aruba’s 360º Innovation Foundation and EMS Films/M&N Media Group, known for their award-winning film The New Wilderness. The initiative will produce films, documentaries, and interactive experiences to showcase the unique natural landscapes of the Dutch-Caribbean region while raising awareness about the importance of preserving fragile ecosystems.

Golden Rock Resort, opened in 2021, spans 16 hectares and features 75 rooms, tropical gardens, and a focus on sustainability, generating its own power through solar panels. The resort sees the partnership as a chance to promote both the island’s biodiversity and responsible tourism.

