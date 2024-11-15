Advertisement Discover Paradise at Golden Rock Resort on St. Eustatius Sander Engelbertink 15-11-2024 - 8 minuten leestijd

December special!

Experience a festive December at Golden Rock Resort on St. Eustatius! Enjoy a 40% discount until December 31 and dive into a month of fun with unforgettable brunches, splashy parties and an impressive fireworks show on December 31 to celebrate the new year. Book now and be surprised by the magic of the holidays on a tropical island!



Discover Paradise at Golden Rock Resort on St. Eustatius

Imagine this: a tropical island with stunning nature, crystal-clear waters, and a luxury resort ready to pamper you in every way. Sounds like a dream, right? But it’s real, and it’s right here on St. Eustatius – also known as Statia. Golden Rock Resort offers you a unique chance to experience the island’s natural beauty, luxury, and tranquility. Surrounded by lush gardens and breathtaking views, this resort brings that extra touch that makes your vacation truly special. From $349 per night you will stay in the beautiful resort surrounded by luxury.

Luxury and Comfort in a Tropical Setting

Golden Rock Resort is much more than just a place to sleep; it’s an experience. This resort offers comfortable and modern rooms that blend seamlessly with the island’s natural beauty. The rooms are spacious, stylishly designed, and equipped with every luxury you can imagine. Think cozy beds, modern bathrooms, and, of course, amazing views to take in. Whether you’re traveling with your partner, family, or friends, Golden Rock will make you feel right at home.

Adventure in Statia’s Unique Nature

Statia is a destination for adventurers and nature lovers. The island is known for its volcano, the Quill, which you can see from the resort itself. For hiking enthusiasts, this is an absolute must! Several trails take you through lush forests and along unique flora and fauna. For those who take on the challenge of climbing to the top, the reward is a breathtaking view of the surroundings. And if you’re looking for more adventure, Statia also offers fantastic diving and snorkeling. The waters around the island are filled with colorful coral, tropical fish, and even shipwrecks you can explore.

Diving on Statia

Golden Rock Resort offers an unparalleled diving experience on St. Eustatius. With 36 award-winning dive sites, including one of the Caribbean’s largest shipwrecks—the Charles Brown—and nutrient-rich lava flows, every dive is unique. As a PADI 5-star resort, we provide valet diving with a touch of luxury, even helping you with your fins in the water. Enjoy snacks on board, and choose from 5-, 7-, or 10-night dive packages. With a dedicated 6:1 diver-to-guide ratio, you’ll receive personal attention in a serene environment, free from cruise ships, allowing the reefs to flourish and ensuring a peaceful experience both above and below the surface.

Pure Relaxation and Culinary Indulgence

Of course, Golden Rock Resort is also the perfect place to relax. The resort has a stunning pool where you can unwind with a drink in hand. For complete relaxation, visit the wellness area, where professional treatments are available. Let yourself be fully pampered and recharge – after all, you’re on vacation!

There’s plenty to enjoy for food lovers as well. Golden Rock Resort’s two restaurants serve international dishes with a local twist. The ingredients are fresh and local, and every dish is prepared with care. From a tropical smoothie at breakfast to a romantic sunset dinner, the restaurant has something for everyone.

Visit St. Eustatius and Be Amazed

Golden Rock Resort is the perfect place for those seeking an authentic island experience wrapped in luxury. St. Eustatius may not be as well-known as some other Caribbean islands, but that’s exactly what makes it so special. Here, you can enjoy peace and space without the hustle of mass tourism. Discover the rich history, and the friendly locals who are always eager to share stories about their beautiful island.

So, what’s holding you back? Book your stay at Golden Rock Resort and experience the best St. Eustatius has to offer. Whether you’re after adventure, relaxation, or simply an escape from the everyday hustle, Golden Rock Resort has you covered. Don’t wait any longer – make your dream vacation a reality!

Behind the Mountain #21

St. Eustatius, Dutch Caribbean

T: +5993183348

E: info@goldenrockresort.com

Check out our reviews on TripAdvisor

6