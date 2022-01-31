Government Bonaire feels it is too early to talk about a real decrease in COVID-19 infections

KRALENDIJK – Although the infection figures in the week of January 17, 2022 were lower than the week before, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) feels it is too early to conclude that the number of infections with the COVID-19 virus has now really passed its peak.
“It is still too early to talk about a true decline,” says Publich Health doctor Loes Jaspers. Jaspers investigated the number of infections in the period from January 1 to January 23, 2022. It was striking, for example, that in the week of January 17, 2022, compared to the week before, far fewer tests were performed.
Testing
“If there is less testing, it also means that fewer cases of infections are found. It is therefore wise to wait and see whether last week’s decline continues in the coming period,” says Jaspers.
