Government Bonaire plans to build 1850 new homes on the island

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council in Bonaire wants to realize a total of 1850 new homes on the island in order to address the severe housing shortage.

The Executive Council states this in response to a letter from Asoteka, represented by lawyer Bijkerk, who pleads to make more leasehold land available to residents at reasonable prices. According to the Executive Council, there is now -for the first time in years- a clear vision and clear plans on how to approach this matter.

“These homes will be affordable and located in well-planned neighbourhoods. Finally, all residents, including young people, the elderly, and Bonairian families, have the prospect of owning their own homes,” according to a press release from the Public Entity.

Information Campaign

The Executive Council also announces that it will soon launch an information campaign to communicate the vision and plans that aim to meet the significant need for more affordable homes on the island.