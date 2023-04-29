29 april 2023 06:21 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Politics St. Eustatius

Government Commissioner Francis happy with Rescue Operation

7

Francis said she was thankful for the way the joint rescue operation was executed. Photo: Alida Francis.

ORANJESTAD- Government commissioner Aldia Francis has expressed her gratitude to all emergency services for Thursdays rescue operation. 

Francis said she was impressed, pleased and proud of the job done by Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department (BKCN) and the urgent care ambulance service. 

Additionally, the government commissioner extended her gratitude to STENAPA, GTI and to the local fisherman who assisted in the search and rescue of the hikers who got in trouble on Thursday. 

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius