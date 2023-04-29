Government Commissioner Francis happy with Rescue Operation

ORANJESTAD- Government commissioner Aldia Francis has expressed her gratitude to all emergency services for Thursdays rescue operation.

Francis said she was impressed, pleased and proud of the job done by Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department (BKCN) and the urgent care ambulance service.

Additionally, the government commissioner extended her gratitude to STENAPA, GTI and to the local fisherman who assisted in the search and rescue of the hikers who got in trouble on Thursday.

