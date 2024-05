Saba Government Employees Saba follow Basic Emergency Response training Redactie 09-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The head of the HRM department together with course participants Nicholson and Benjamin. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM- Two employees from the Public Entity Saba, Maximillian Nicholson and Niel Benjamin, have completed a 10-day Basic Emergency Response (BHV) training program in Aruba.

This initiative aims to enhance safety within government facilities. Led by experienced instructors, the training covered practical exercises and theoretical studies. Collaboration with participants from other islands highlights the regional commitment to emergency preparedness.

Brenda Tjipjes, Head of the HRM Department, initiated the effort to strengthen Public Entity Saba’s emergency readiness.