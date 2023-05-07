Government looking for youngsters to represent Bonaire in OTC Youth Network

KRALENDIJK – The International Desk of Bonaire is looking for youngsters between 20 and 28 years old to represent Bonaire in the European project: Overseas Countries and Territories Youth Network (OCT YN).

The OCT YN project is an initiative of the European Union with the aim of promoting cooperation between young people from Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs). This international group consists of young people from Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Saba, Statia and 7 other islands worldwide that belong to the European Union.

As a representative of OCT YN, the youngsters get the chance to represent their island in Brussels, Belgium. This also gives them the opportunity to expand their network with young people from other islands around the world.

Last year Bonaire was represented by Mitch de Palm, who works at Instituto pa Deporte Boneriano (Indebon) and Michélin Padmore , trainee at Economic Affairs.

The OLB now hopes that more young people will register to be eligible. To be eligible, young people must be between 20 and 28 years old.

Enrolment

Interested parties who meet the criteria can register online via the website: https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/OCT-YN-Call-for-Applicants-2023. You can register until May 22. After an interview round, the representatives for Bonaire of OCT YN for the year 2023/2024 will be announced.

For more information, an email can be send to: internationaldesk@bonairegov.com

