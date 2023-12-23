Government of Bonaire assists Childcare with financial bridging

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has decided to provide temporary financial bridging to childcare centers on Bonaire. The measure is necessary due to uncertainty about the contribution that will be provided by the Dutch government to childcare. Due to the caretaker status of the Cabinet, no decision on this is expected in the short term.

According to commissioner Nina den Heyer, the allowance will help alleviate the most urgent needs. “There are many challenges when it comes to childcare. Many childcare centers also face shortcomings in terms of accommodation. In some cases, expansion is needed, but in other cases, there is overdue maintenance.”

Many childcare centers rent space from a property owner, and lack the means to build their own facilities or improve on existing ones.

Better distribution

However, financial shortages and challenges in terms of housing are not the only concerns when it comes to childcare. The Executive Council notes that the growth in childcare in certain neighbourhoods lags behind the development of some areas. “A neighbourhood like Belnem has grown enormously in recent years. But when it comes to childcare, hardly anything is offered. This means that parents in Belnem have to drive halfway across the island to drop off or pick up their child. And that contributes negatively to traffic congestion or jams,” said Commissioner Clark Abraham.

Abraham states that the Executive Council aims to strengthen its focus on comprehensive neighbourhood development, ensuring that facilities in a neighbourhood keep pace with overall growth.”