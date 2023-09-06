6 september 2023 07:00 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Culture and Art Latest news

Government of Bonaire Seeks New Carnival Organizer

18

View of the big parade of the year 2023. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The Culture, Art, and Literature Section (SKAL) of the Public Entity of Bonaire invites interested organizations to submit proposals for organizing Carnival 2024 and related activities. 

The previous organizer, ‘Klave,’ is no longer available. Applications can be submitted until September 30, 2023, for events during the Carnival period, from the opening to the burning of Rei Momo. After the closing date, SKAL will decide which group(s) will organize Carnival, possibly in collaboration with others.

Long-Term Plan

Groups must also present a long-term plan and consider the preparation time. The deadline for proposal submission is September 30th.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius