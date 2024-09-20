Saba
Government of Saba organizes session on health care concerns
20-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – The Government of Saba is organizing a meeting for residents to bring forward their concerns regarding the provision of Health Care.
While Health Care formally falls under the Dutch Ministry of VWS, increasingly the local governments at the Public Entities are also seen playing a more crucial role in providing input to the entities responsible for the provision of healthcare to residents, primarily VWS and ZJCN.
The meeting will take place on September 26 at the Eugenius Johnson center in Windward Side from 6 to 9 PM.
3
More News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Government frustrated by damage to main street greenery
-
Saba
Government of Saba organizes session on health care concerns
-
Police and justice
St. Maarten authorities destroy large cache of confiscated narcotics in supervised operation
-
Bonaire
Kathelijne van den Boogert appointed new Director at Mental Health Caribbean
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s oldest citizen celebrates 105th birthday
-
Bonaire
Bonaire promotes new JetBlue flights with New York Marketing Roadshow
-
Bonaire
Free Flu and COVID shots for 60+ and vulnerable groups in October on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire prepares for busy winter season with new flights
More News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Government frustrated by damage to main street greenery
-
Saba
Government of Saba organizes session on health care concerns
-
Police and justice
St. Maarten authorities destroy large cache of confiscated narcotics in supervised operation
-
Bonaire
Kathelijne van den Boogert appointed new Director at Mental Health Caribbean
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s oldest citizen celebrates 105th birthday
-
Bonaire
Bonaire promotes new JetBlue flights with New York Marketing Roadshow
-
Bonaire
Free Flu and COVID shots for 60+ and vulnerable groups in October on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire prepares for busy winter season with new flights