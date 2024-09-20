Saba Government of Saba organizes session on health care concerns Redactie 20-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Many residents on the island have concerns or grievances related to the provision of Health Care. Photo: BES-Reporter

THE BOTTOM – The Government of Saba is organizing a meeting for residents to bring forward their concerns regarding the provision of Health Care.

While Health Care formally falls under the Dutch Ministry of VWS, increasingly the local governments at the Public Entities are also seen playing a more crucial role in providing input to the entities responsible for the provision of healthcare to residents, primarily VWS and ZJCN.

The meeting will take place on September 26 at the Eugenius Johnson center in Windward Side from 6 to 9 PM.

