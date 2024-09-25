Saba Government of Saba plans various upgrades to Queen Wilhelmina Park Redactie 25-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Residents, especially those from The Bottom have successfully brought the dilapidated state of the Queen Wilhelmina Park to the Executive Council’s attention. Photo: Government of Saba.

THE BOTTOM – Recently a group of residents under leadership of Dave Levenstone had handed over a petition to the Executive Council, requesting an important upgrade and extension of this park.

In response to suggestions made, the Executive Council has communicated on Tuesday that several enhancements will be implemented, including a new entrance sign, gazebo upgrades, and the addition of more plants, flowers, and trees. Existing trees will be trimmed, fencing repaired, and counter space added for events, although no kitchen facilities will be included.

The Wall of Fame for Saban Sea captains, proposed by the petitioners will be realized at the Ladder, according to the Executive Council a more fitting location. The historical Saba oven will also be relocated to the front of the park with proper signage for visitor education.

Engagement

The Executive Council thanks the community for its ongoing engagement. “We look forward to collaborating on revitalizing this central space in The Bottom, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub while respecting its rich history”, according to a statement by local Government.

