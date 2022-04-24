Government offices Bonaire will open very limited next week

KRALENDIJK- The offices of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will be open very limited next week. From 27 to 29 April, all offices of the Island Government will remain closed.
The days off are partly due to stipulations in the collective labour agreement, whereby the working week has been reduced to 36 hours per week. In addition, Wednesday April 27th is an official holiday in connection with the celebration of King’s Day.
The following week, the offices of the local Government will also have a short work week. Because Labor Day, normally celebrated on May 1 falls on a Sunday this year, May 2, 2022 is also an official holiday.
