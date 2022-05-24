Government warns against consumption of JIF peanut butter

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire warns consumers on the island against eating JIF peanut butter with the code 1274425 to 2140425. In the United States, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) has issued a warning not to consume this peanut butter. sell, use or eat because it is contaminated with the Salmonella bacteria.

The Salmonella bacterium is a bacterium that enters the human body through food or drink. The following symptoms are caused by the Salmonella bacteria: diarrhea, fever, severe abdominal cramps and vomiting. For people in fragile health, the consequences can be fatal in some cases.

Throw away

Consumers who have the peanut butter at home are advised to throw it away. The Supervision and Enforcement Directorate is monitoring this situation. In such cases, the Supervision and Enforcement Directorate is in contact with importers and minimarkets and supermarkets.

If you have any questions, please contact the Supervision and Enforcement Directorate on: 715 5300.