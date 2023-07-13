Governments practice oil spill response in the bay of Kralendijk

KRALENDIJK- On June 28th and June 29th, operational training sessions were held in the port of Kralendijk to practice oil spill response.

The trainings, organized by Rijkswaterstaat in collaboration with Stinapa, the public body Bonaire (OLB), and Tugboat Company Kompania Di Tou Bonaire (KTB), are focused on being prepared and knowing how to act in the event of an oil spill. Training was conducted with materials that can be used for oil cleanup. The training aims to enhance readiness in case of an actual leak.

Oil spill response in the waters surrounding the BES islands is the responsibility of Rijkswaterstaat Zee en Delta. Since May 1st (Bonaire) and June 1st (Sint Eustatius and Saba), KTB has started executing the standby contracts for Maritime Incident Response Service in the Dutch Caribbean.

The contract includes having a response vessel available, conducting exercises, and maintaining the oil spill response equipment stationed in Sint Eustatius, Saba, and Bonaire.