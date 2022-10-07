Governor Eugene Holiday making his final rounds on St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- On Tuesday, Governor Eugene B. Holiday met with the Council of Ministers (COM) in his last quarterly meeting with COM at the Government Administration Building.

The agenda discussion points consisted of reflections where the Governor provided an overview of his 12-years in the position, and his recommendations on a number of things that COM should follow-up on.

Thereafter, each Minister made a presentation on accomplishments, current and on-going national matters.

The final agenda point covered the working relationship between the Governor and COM where those present reflected upon and shared words of appreciation.

After the meeting, civil servants were invited to bid farewell. His Excellency Governor Holiday was pleasantly surprised when he stepped outside the building and received a hearty applause after personally bidding a goodbye to the different Secretary Generals of the seven ministries and representatives of the High Councils of State.

Plaque

There was an unveiling of a plaque with five quotes based on former speeches delivered by Governor Holiday.

The public is invited to a final Meet & Greet with the Governor at the Emilio Wilson Park on Saturday, October 8 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The public will be able to witness the Governor in a relaxed atmosphere playing dominoes.