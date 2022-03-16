Governor Rijna meets the chairperson of Kingdom Relations Committee

The Hague – As the first governor from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, Island Governor Edison Rijna has met the new chairman of the Parliament Committee for Kingdom Relations, Mariëlle Paul (VVD). Paul was recently elected to succeed Jan Paternotte.

The meeting in the House of Representatives building took place shortly after Paul had chaired the Committee’s first debate with State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen. A second debate will follow on March 23, which will be entirely devoted to current developments on the BES islands.

Visit

Rijna expressed the hope that Paul would soon be able to pay a visit to Bonaire, either for vacation or a work visit.