The Hague – As the first governor from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, Island Governor Edison Rijna has met the new chairman of the Parliament Committee for Kingdom Relations, Mariëlle Paul (VVD). Paul was recently elected to succeed Jan Paternotte.
The meeting in the House of Representatives building took place shortly after Paul had chaired the Committee’s first debate with State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen. A second debate will follow on March 23, which will be entirely devoted to current developments on the BES islands.
Visit
Rijna expressed the hope that Paul would soon be able to pay a visit to Bonaire, either for vacation or a work visit.
Also read:
- New playground in district Nieuw Amsterdam
- Governor Rijna meets the chairperson of Kingdom Relations Committee
- Two more pilots wrap up Simulator Training for EZ Air Saab340
- Report and recommendations next step in Mediation Process St. Eustatius
- Quill Crater Trail Officially Reopened on St. Eustatius
- Blackout hits Aruba around noon on Tuesday
- Vacature Office Manager Bonaire
- Stricter controls for the introduction of contraband in prison
- Vacature Medewerker Financiën en Loonadministratie Bonaire
- Number of infections on Bonaire increased in the past week
- Half of our judges are women
- Cooperation FCB and ZJCN for new assisted living facility
- Hundreds of Volunteers took part in Saba Doet
- Air Belgium to start direct Bonaire flights
- Selibon participated actively in BON DOET 2022