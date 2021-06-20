Governor Rijna Satisfied about Cooperation with Dutch Municipalities















The Hague – Island Governor Edison Rijna is satisfied about the cooperation with the other Dutch Municipalities in the Association of Dutch Municipalities VNG.

“Sometimes people in The Hague forget that Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba are special municipalities in the Netherlands, but the Association of Dutch Municipalities gives us the feeling that we really belong,” said Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna.

With VNG chairman and mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen, Rijna looked back at the Annual Congress where he told the mayors and aldermen via a live stream about how Bonaire is getting through the corona crisis and is focusing on sustainability.

Fruitful

“The cooperation with the VNG is very pleasant and fruitful. We can make use of the wealth of knowledge and experience that the VNG has in the field of local government and dealing with ministries, for example. We also make grateful use of the willingness to offer courses and training appropriate to our circumstances,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

“Of course we also discussed what we as mayor encounter in our daily work. There is only one Lieutenant Governor on Bonaire, so for me personally it is very nice to be able to share and exchange thoughts with a colleague every now and then. I am therefore very much looking forward to the next meeting of the so-called mayor’s class in September,” said Rijna.