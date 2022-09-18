Grandparent adoption project started at MBO Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- A special project was launched on Saturday at MBO Bonaire, in which young people from the Helping, Care and Welfare and Sport and Recreation Employees ‘adopt’ an older person.

As part of the project, a first meeting took place at the school. Subsequently, the students will periodically visit the elder over a period of six months. The first visit to the elder takes place on 13 October.

In addition to the students and the elderly, many teachers were also present, including Vanessa Danie, team leader of the Care and Welfare programme, and Suzette Bergland-Balentin.

Those in attendance spoke of a successful morning.