St. Eustatius GVP school launches Robotics Pioneers Club 22-11-2024

A copy of the signed agreement is being shown after the signing ceremony. Photo: GVP

ORANJESTAD- On November 11th, the Gwendolyn Van Putten School (GVP) celebrated the launch of its Robotics Pioneers Club, a milestone for the school and the region in advancing STEAM education.

The event also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the OECS Robotics Association, marking a commitment to fostering technological innovation.

The journey began in March 2024, led by Robotics Program Coordinator Teacher Rijziena, who collaborated with Dr. Ricardo Neil, founder of the robotics associations. The program has inspired students, with 15 taking an oath as the first Robotics Pioneers and more joining weekly.

This partnership aims to equip students with skills to excel in a technology-driven world, setting a strong foundation for future achievements.

