GVP school launches Robotics Pioneers Club
ORANJESTAD- On November 11th, the Gwendolyn Van Putten School (GVP) celebrated the launch of its Robotics Pioneers Club, a milestone for the school and the region in advancing STEAM education.
The event also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the OECS Robotics Association, marking a commitment to fostering technological innovation.
The journey began in March 2024, led by Robotics Program Coordinator Teacher Rijziena, who collaborated with Dr. Ricardo Neil, founder of the robotics associations. The program has inspired students, with 15 taking an oath as the first Robotics Pioneers and more joining weekly.
This partnership aims to equip students with skills to excel in a technology-driven world, setting a strong foundation for future achievements.
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
GVP school launches Robotics Pioneers Club
-
St. Eustatius
Cft urges financial improvements despite surplus in Sint Eustatius’ 2025 budget
-
Bonaire
Caribe Nobo, Bondigro, and Warehouse Remain the Cheapest Supermarkets on Bonaire
-
Advertisement
Working in the Caribbean: Part of the Largest Career Event in the Netherlands!
-
Saba
Saba Fire Department strengthens leadership and cooperation
-
Government
Discussion about Bonaire island registrar’s salary not unique: The Netherlands struggles too
-
Saba
Princess Beatrix visits renovated Queen Wilhelmina Park
-
Advertisement
Pagabon Update
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
GVP school launches Robotics Pioneers Club
-
St. Eustatius
Cft urges financial improvements despite surplus in Sint Eustatius’ 2025 budget
-
Bonaire
Caribe Nobo, Bondigro, and Warehouse Remain the Cheapest Supermarkets on Bonaire
-
Advertisement
Working in the Caribbean: Part of the Largest Career Event in the Netherlands!
-
Saba
Saba Fire Department strengthens leadership and cooperation
-
Government
Discussion about Bonaire island registrar’s salary not unique: The Netherlands struggles too
-
Saba
Princess Beatrix visits renovated Queen Wilhelmina Park
-
Advertisement
Pagabon Update