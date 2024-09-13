Geen categorie GVP School Recognizes All for 1 as Union Representing Employees Reporter 13-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The union will soon sit down with GVP Management and Board. Photo: BES-Reporter.

ORANJESTAD- The Gwendoline Van Putten (GVP) School has recognized the All for 1 Union as the only union representing the employees of the school.

As the School have moved to recognize the Union, an official referendum is now no longer necessary. According All for 1 President Charles Woodley, there is a lot of work to be done at the School and the Union will be looking into various complaints by especially the teaching staff.

“We get many complaints, like teachers expected to put in extra hours, but without any compensation. There are also complaints about staff contracted from abroad who have been promised certain things, but once on the island the School Board or Management do not make good on these promises”, according to Woodley. Now that the Union has been officially recognized, they can also start to formally look into the complaints and sit down with GVP Management and School board.

An advertisement whereby Government Mediator Richard Arends notifies the general public that GVP is now recognizing the All for 1 union has started to circulate on Friday.

