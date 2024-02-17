17 februari 2024 07:28 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Education Latest news

GVP Students Statia on Weeklong visit to The Netherlands

63

The students and their teachers before departure from St. Eustiatus. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- A group of students from the Gwendoline van Putten school on St. Eustatius on Friday left the island for a week-long visit in the Netherlands. 

The primary aim of the trip is to provide the students with a valuable opportunity to orient themselves, prepare for potentials study programmes and to visit post-secondary institutions.

Understanding

Throughout the week, the students, who are accompanied by several teachers, will be fully immersed in the Dutch culture, gaining first-hand experience and understanding of what it is like to live in the Netherlands.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Rocargo

Top vacancies

More vacancies

Rocargo

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius