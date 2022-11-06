‘Hassle’ about retaining wall Chogogo proves justified: Rain washes sand into the sea

KRALENDIJK- The heavy rainfall of the last few days has made one thing clear: the so-called retaining wall at Chogogo Resort is indeed not high enough to prevent the sand from flowing into the sea.

It led to strong criticism of, among others, Island Governor Edison Rijna for his intervention on behalf of the Resort, and a hefty fine from the enforcers of the various laws. The Chogogo Resort built a retaining wall that was lower than the required height. When constructing artificial beaches or improving existing beaches, the construction of a so-called ‘retaining wall’ is required.

The wall must prevent the sand from being blown into the sea by the wind, or simply being washed into the sea during heavy rainfall.

In any case, photos taken after the heavy rainfall of the past few days have shown that the retaining wall at Chogogo has not proved sufficient to prevent the washing away of large amounts of sand.

Recurring

The question now is what the Public Entity will do as enforcer to prevent this from becoming a recurring problem. Depositing new sand without the necessary preventive measures seems almost impossible.