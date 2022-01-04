Health Care Sector Bonaire not overwhelmed by Omicron as of yet













KRALENDIJK – An increasing number of infections on Bonaire due to the presence of the Omicron variant is not putting too much extra pressure on healthcare. This was apparent from the press conference of Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna on Monday.

According to Public Health doctor, Michael Mercuur, who assisted Island Governor Rijna in answering questions of the press, the peak of the infections has, so far, not yet been reached. “We know from experience that people only end up in hospital 10 – 14 days after being infected,” says Mercuur.

Assistance

Rijna emphasized that the cooperation with the Netherlands has always been good. “We work closely together with the Netherlands Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). Communication lines with the Netherlands have been short so far. If and when needed, I am confident that Dutch Government will provide additional assistance, as has always been the case so far.