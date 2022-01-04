- 26Shares
KRALENDIJK – An increasing number of infections on Bonaire due to the presence of the Omicron variant is not putting too much extra pressure on healthcare. This was apparent from the press conference of Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna on Monday.
According to Public Health doctor, Michael Mercuur, who assisted Island Governor Rijna in answering questions of the press, the peak of the infections has, so far, not yet been reached. “We know from experience that people only end up in hospital 10 – 14 days after being infected,” says Mercuur.
Assistance
Rijna emphasized that the cooperation with the Netherlands has always been good. “We work closely together with the Netherlands Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). Communication lines with the Netherlands have been short so far. If and when needed, I am confident that Dutch Government will provide additional assistance, as has always been the case so far.
Also read:
- Saba confronted with growing number of Covid-infections while some violate isolation rules
- Number of active cases on St. Eustatius increases to 72
- Health Care Sector Bonaire not overwhelmed by Omicron as of yet
- New, increased minimum wage in effect on BES islands
- Post office Bonaire will now reopen to the public on January 6th
- Indexations SZW 2022
- Bonaire will get own Audit Chamber
- Number of Covid infections in St. Eustatius rises to 46
- Police Bonaire make arrests after fight with baseball bat
- It is now going fast on Bonaire with positive cases
- The Barrel House adds New Dimension to Statia’s expanding Culinary landscape
- Alexandra van Huffelen is New State Secretary for Kingdom Relations
- Bonaire police fire warning shots on New Year’s Eve
- Measurements will help determine needs for Road Renovation Bonaire
- Bonaire now scores relatively low with Covid Infections