Government Health insurance card can still be picked up until December 7 at Cocari Rincon Redactie 05-12-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

After December 7th, residents must make an appointment to get their Health Insurance Card. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) urges all residents who have not yet collected their health insurance card to do so by December 7 at Cocari in Rincon.

After this date, insured individuals will need to make an appointment to pick up the health insurance card at the ZJCN office.

