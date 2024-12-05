Government
Health insurance card can still be picked up until December 7 at Cocari Rincon
05-12-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) urges all residents who have not yet collected their health insurance card to do so by December 7 at Cocari in Rincon.
After this date, insured individuals will need to make an appointment to pick up the health insurance card at the ZJCN office.
