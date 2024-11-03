Infrastructure Heavy rainfall highlights Bonaire’s serious drainage issues Redactie 03-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Even important main roads, such as the one to the airport, with even moderate rain are completely submerged. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – A heavy rain shower on Saturday morning once again underscored Bonaire’s significant drainage problems.

Although it rained heavily for just over an hour, the rainfall did not come close to what could be expected if a tropical storm—or worse, a hurricane—were to pass through the area.

Following the downpour, not only were typical trouble spots flooded, but several other roads were also completely underwater. The construction activities of recent years appear to have worsened the situation, as elevated building sites cause water to flow more readily onto roads or prevent it from draining properly.

Notably, main roads like the Gouverneur Debrotweg, which was recently paved, sit unusually low, leading to various sections becoming flooded with even relatively small showers. This, in turn, accelerates the deterioration of the road surface.

