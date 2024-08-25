Saba High-Level defense delegation visits Saba: Talks on security, border control, and disaster relief highlighted Redactie 25-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: Openbaar Lichaam Saba

THE BOTTOM- On Friday August 23rd, representatives from the Ministry of Defense including Secretary-General, Maarten Schurink, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Lieutenant General A.L.C. (Annelore) Roelofs, and Commander of the Naval Forces in the Caribbean, Commander Walter Hansen, arrived on Saba for a courtesy visit.

Upon their arrival via a ship of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, they were greeted by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

The group engaged in discussions about various topics such as border control and maintaining security in the Caribbean at sea and on land, and relief in the event of natural disasters. Furthermore, the general strengthening of cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, its military personnel, and Public Entity Saba will be explored.

