High Turnover within Bonaire's finance department not new, but still problematic
16-07-2024

KRALENDIJK- Although Social Media has recently highlighted the high turnover within the Finance Department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the issue is not exactly new.

Internal struggles and turnover cannot be contributed to the current Executive Council or -more specifically- Finance Commissioner Clark Abraham.

A senior employee’s Exit Interview, to which ABC Online Management managed to get access, reveals a lack of attention and support for staff over the past five years, with ongoing issues predating the current council. Poor leadership and lack of direction have contributed to the problem.

Causus

Commissioner Abraham acknowledges the high turnover and plans to investigate the causes before hiring a new Department Head, preferring to appoint a strong interim manager first.

