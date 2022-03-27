KRALENDIJK- A private home in the Kaya Buní in the Antriol neighborhood on Saturday early afternoon was reduced to ashes, after a big fire.
The property caught fire after the resident, also the owner of thehouse, had tried burning some garbage in his yard. The hard wind quickly spread the fire to the house, which subsequently completely burned down.
Damage
The Fire Department arrived in a relatively short time span, but could not do much else than preventing the fire to spread to adjacent properties. According to the owner of the house, a total of 20.000 dollars in goods may have been lost in the fire.
Also read:
- Home on Bonaire reduced to ashes after fierce blaze
- Students to Curaçao to participate in sports events
- Vacancy Front Office Manager Bonaire
- Upgrade Government Administration Building
- Covid-19 affects school and daycare
- Sr. Projectmanager Nature Environment Policy Plan | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Vacature Projectleider loslopend vee | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Vacancy Care Coordinator Saba
- Invitation to tender for Scout’s Place, Saba |Advertisement
- Tender forms first phase in Airport Boulevard Construction project St. Eustatius
- Relatively large group on Bonaire suffers from long COVID-19 complaints
- Explorer of the Seas returns to port to drop off sick Crew Member
- Smoke detectors save lives
- Parliament worried about destination 30 million euro
- Pension Association CaPas organizes various courses again on islands