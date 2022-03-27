Home on Bonaire reduced to ashes after fierce blaze

The fire caused an enormous amount of smoke in Antriol, alarming many. Photo: ABC Online media

KRALENDIJK- A private home in the Kaya Buní in the Antriol neighborhood on Saturday early afternoon was reduced to ashes, after a big fire.

The property caught fire after the resident, also the owner of thehouse, had tried burning some garbage in his yard. The hard wind quickly spread the fire to the house, which subsequently completely burned down.

Damage

The Fire Department arrived in a relatively short time span, but could not do much else than preventing the fire to spread to adjacent properties. According to the owner of the house, a total of 20.000 dollars in goods may have been lost in the fire.