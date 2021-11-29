Honking cars in Bonaire to protest complaints about popular Pastechi food truck













KRALENDIJK – On Sunday evening around half past six, a long procession of honking cars passed a house on the boulevard of Kralendijk.

The action was intended as a protest against alleged complaints from residents of a house on the waterfront. They would have complained to the Public Entity about noise nuisance from a local seller of the tasty pasties. The intended seller, Egon Manuel, for some time had stationed his food truck Pastechi’s & More, a stone’s throw from the house in question for some time.

The protest action and the call to protest against what many Bonaire-born residents see against an invasion of European Dutch people received a lot of support from the various internet groups. “It’s time we protested against these people who are coming to disrupt our way of life on the island,” was a common cry.

Letter?

In the meantime, no one has seen the letter that Manuel would have received from the Government of Bonaire. Later in the evening some discussion arose about whether the letter actually existed. In the meantime, the Public Entity has not publicly commented on the case, which already led to a protest, and also some laughs and naughty fun of the ones participating in the protest on Sunday evening.