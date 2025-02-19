Healthcare Hospice Kas Flamboyan organizes palliative terminal care training Redactie 19-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd

A group participants to the trraining. Photo: Kas Flamboyan

KRALENDIJK—In collaboration with VPTZ Nederland, Hospice Kas Flamboyan is holding a palliative terminal care training this week. Nearly 40 volunteers are participating in the course, which is being conducted at the Sentro di Bario Nikiboko.

The training covers topics such as volunteers’ personal motivations, providing attentive and purposeful care, and dealing with loss and grief. Trainer Ruth Elenbaas, in her first visit to Bonaire, leads the sessions and commends the participants’ dedication. Volunteer Bea van der Hars describes the training as a valuable experience and highlights the importance of “being there.”

Danny Rojer, Director of Kas Flamboyan, emphasizes the significance of the volunteers: “Volunteers are the backbone of our hospice. Through this training, we aim to support and empower them in their vital work.”

Quality of care

The hospice, a member of VPTZ Nederland since 2017, is taking another step forward in enhancing the quality of care and guidance provided during the final stages of life.

