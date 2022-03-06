Hospital and nursing home gradually relax corona measures 

KRALENDIJK – Following the recent press conference, Fundashon Mariadal will relax the measures in phases and closely monitor the situation around Covid-19. The hospital will continue to apply a number of basic rules for the time being.
The limit on the number of visitors per patient for the departments Kas di Kuido and Sentebibu will be lifted immediately. The mandatory self-testing for visitors will also be dropped. The advice remains to do so. In addition to the known basic rules, every patient who is admitted to the hospital will be screened for COVID-19 with a PCR test. This is to minimize spread between patients.
Policy
The various departments within Fundashon Mariadal each have their own policies. The outpatient department allows one attendant per outpatient. For Sentibibu, 2 visitors per patient are allowed. Kas die Kuido does not give a limit on number of visitors, but large groups are requested to sit outside with their family member. For Special Care, 2 visitors are allowed in with a patient.
