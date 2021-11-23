Hospital Bonaire asks visitors to take precautions

- 11Shares
KRALENDIJK- In view of the current situation surrounding Covid-19, Fundashon Mariadal calls on visitors not to come to the hospital and the outpatient clinics if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
“If you have complaints that may indicate infection with COVID-19, do not come to the hospital or the outpatient clinic. Stay home, even if you have an appointment. Contact us by phone at +5997158900 ext. 1951 and make a new appointment or discuss whether there are other solutions in your case. Also contact the public body Bonaire on telephone number 0800 0800 to make a test appointment,” the hospital said in a call on Monday evening.
Alone
The hospital also calls on people who visit an outpatient clinic within the hospital, preferably without a supervisor or at most with one supervisor. “Always keep a distance of one and a half meters from others within the hospital. In this way you not only protect yourself, but also our employees.
Prevention
The hospital also asks visitors to adhere strictly to the various prevention measures. There are two visiting times per day, namely from 11:30 AM until 13:00 Noon, and from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Only one visitor per day is allowed for each patient. This also applies to maternity visits and Kas di kuido (care home). Visitors, clients and patients should take into account that the use of a medical mask is mandatory within the hospital and the pharmacy. Cloth face masks are not allowed. Visitors are screened at the entrance to the hospital.
The hospital says it counts on the understanding and cooperation of all visitors.
