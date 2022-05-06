Hospital Bonaire now produces Own Oxigen

KRALENDIJK- Fundashon Mariadal now produces its own oxygen for medical applications. This makes the hospital the first and only one on Dutch territory with an oxygen factory.

The factory produces oxygen for all departments where oxygen comes from the wall. The ambulance and the nursing home will be provided with oxygen bottles. With its own oxygen production, the hospital increases the availability of oxygen for healthcare.

Independent

The healthcare institutions are then no longer dependent on the supply by boat and are no longer affected by weather influences during the hurricane season, for example.